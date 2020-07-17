Live match preview – Man Utd vs Chelsea 19.07.2020

Team news, stats and prediction in front of Man Utd vs Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday (kick-off 6pm).
Team news
Left-backs Luke Shaw (ankle) and Brandon Williams (head) are doubts for Manchester United. Neither featured in Thursday’s Premier League win at Crystal Palace, where Timothy Fosu-Mensah made a primary appearance since May 2017. Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain out.
N’Golo Kante will lose out for Chelsea after failing continually to beat a hamstring injury and will maybe not be ready to defend myself against United. Billy Gilmour remains sidelined after knee surgery.
How to follow
Follow Man Utd vs Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals with your dedicated live blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.
Opta stats
Chelsea have won 12 of the last 15 FA Cup semi-final matches, losing against Man Utd in 1996, Liverpool in 2006 and Man City in 2013 in that run.
Manchester United have progressed from 15 of the last 17 FA Cup semi-final ties, losing on penalties against Everton in 2009, and losing 0-1 against Man City in 2011.
Manchester United are playing in their 30th FA Cup semi-final – no side has ever played in more. They have reached the last on 20 occasions, which can be also a joint record (level with Arsenal for both).
This could be the fourth season in a row Chelsea and Man Utd have met in the FA Cup, with Chelsea winning in the quarter-final in 2016-17 and the final in 2017-18, and Manchester United in the fifth round last season.
Chelsea have won four of the last five FA Cup ties against Manchester United, losing the newest encounter last season.
- Manchester United have previously beaten Chelsea three times in 2010 (2x league, 1x League Cup). Only once features a team won four games against the Blues in a single season, with Man Utd doing this in 2010-11.
- This will be the ninth meeting between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium (old and new), making it probably the most played club fixture at the ground ever. Both sides have triumphed four times apiece in the last matches, including three times via penalties (1 for Chelsea, 2 for Man Utd).
- When playing at the ground as a neutral venue, Man Utd have won seven of their last eight matches at Wembley Stadium, though they did lose their last such visit 0-1 v Chelsea in the 2018 FA Cup final.
- Chelsea’s Ross Barkley has scored (3) or assisted (1) a goal in every four of his FA Cup appearances for the Blues in 2010.
- Odion Ighalo is Manchester United’s top scorer in the FA Cup this season (3). The Nigerian has scored four goals in his last five starts in the competition.