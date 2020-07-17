Live match preview – Man Utd vs Chelsea 19.07.2020

Team news, stats and prediction in front of Man Utd vs Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday (kick-off 6pm).

Highlights from Chelsea's win over Norwich in the Premier League



Left-backs Luke Shaw (ankle) and Brandon Williams (head) are doubts for Manchester United. Neither featured in Thursday’s Premier League win at Crystal Palace, where Timothy Fosu-Mensah made a primary appearance since May 2017. Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain out.

N’Golo Kante will lose out for Chelsea after failing continually to beat a hamstring injury and will maybe not be ready to defend myself against United. Billy Gilmour remains sidelined after knee surgery.

Highlights from Manchester United's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League



Follow Man Utd vs Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals with your dedicated live blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

Opta stats

Chelsea have won 12 of the last 15 FA Cup semi-final matches, losing against Man Utd in 1996, Liverpool in 2006 and Man City in 2013 in that run.

Manchester United have progressed from 15 of the last 17 FA Cup semi-final ties, losing on penalties against Everton in 2009, and losing 0-1 against Man City in 2011.

Manchester United are playing in their 30th FA Cup semi-final – no side has ever played in more. They have reached the last on 20 occasions, which can be also a joint record (level with Arsenal for both).

This could be the fourth season in a row Chelsea and Man Utd have met in the FA Cup, with Chelsea winning in the quarter-final in 2016-17 and the final in 2017-18, and Manchester United in the fifth round last season.

Chelsea have won four of the last five FA Cup ties against Manchester United, losing the newest encounter last season.



















Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted with the positive atmosphere in his squad and says his players are fit and all set to go again on Sunday against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final

