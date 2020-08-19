Live match preview – Lyon vs Bay Munich 19.08.2020

Team news and methods to follow ahead of Lyon vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi- finals.
Bayern Munich fulfill Lyon on Wednesday in the second of 2 Franco-German Champions League semi- finals in Lisbon.
After their quarter- last demolition of Barcelona on Friday, Bayern are now favourites to protect a 6th European Cup and replicate the treble of 2013. The Bavarians have actually scored 39 objectives in sweeping aside every group faced this season throughout the continent.
Lyon are the surprise plan of the last 4, having actually been amongst the 3rd seeds ahead of the group phases back inSeptember They scraped through a group consisting of Benfica, Zenit Saint Petersburg and RB Leipzig, however Lyon have actually gone from strength to strength.
Rudi Garcia’s side have actually struck on a winning formula for betting more fancied challengers having actually surprised Manchester City in the previous round. The Ligue 1 club’s 3- 5- 2 set- up will present Bayern issues, while Moussa Dembele’s double versus City showed the quality of Garcia’s choices on the bench.
Reflecting on the City scalp, forward Maxwel Cornet stated: “It was a terrific delight for everybody. We had time to recuperate and …