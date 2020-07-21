Live match preview – Liverpool vs Chelsea 22.07.2020

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is anticipated to be fit to return to the squad for the ultimate home match of the summer season against Chelsea.

James Milner is expected to be fit



The 34-year-old missed the last two games – a draw with Burnley and defeat to Arsenal – with a minor muscle problem.

After a week’s rest and with a three-year unbeaten home league record to preserve, manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to field his strongest available line-up, with only Joel Matip (foot) and Jordan Henderson (knee) eliminated.

N’Golo Kante will miss Chelsea’s trip to Anfield.

N’Golo Kante will miss out



The France midfielder remains sidelined with a hamstring problem and will perhaps not be available to handle the Reds.

Kante suffered their latest cripple issue in typically the 3-0 conquer Watford about July some and the Anfield trip could be the fifth match he has skipped.

Charlie’s prediction

It is actually a cracker. The relegation fight is intensive, but the next the top-four race. Question marks are usually beside the entire group of them, nevertheless how do you choose a winner from Chelsea, Leicester and Manchester United?

Liverpool is going to be agitated along with themselves. Trophy presentations go one way and also the other. They are the champs and can proceed and conquer teams by simply three or four objectives to zero, otherwise it might be flat.

A 10-per-cent drop will be a lot when you are Liverpool, and environment the standards they have got set, and they’ll want to be known as proper Premier League champs on this occasion. Jurgen Klopp is going to be angry with these at the moment and i believe he will enjoy his most powerful team and have a reaction through his gamers.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Liverpool have got won their particular last two Premier League video games against Chelsea, as many as they’d in their earlier 13 contrary to the Blues (D7 L4).

Chelsea have got only dropped one of their particular last eight away video games in all tournaments against Liverpool (W3 D5), though it had been in this specific fixture inside the Premier League last time of year (0-2).

Between 1992-93 and 2011-12, 63% in the Premier League meetings among Liverpool plus Chelsea have been won from the home aspect (25/40). Since then, the house side continues to be victorious within three in the 15 following meetings (20%).

Liverpool are unbeaten in 58 Premier League home video games, winning 17 of their 18 at Anfield so far this year. If they will avoid beat here, it can be the 9th time they are yet to remained unbeaten at home around an entire top-flight campaign, about three more than some other side.

Chelsea have got won 18 of their 44 Premier League games towards sides starting up the day the top of table, a lot more than any other aspect in the competitors. Meanwhile, simply Man Utd (44% – 15/34) possess a higher succeed rate such games compared to Blues (41%).

