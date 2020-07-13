Live match preview – Chelsea vs Norwich 14.07.2020

Team news, statistics and forecast ahead of Chelsea vs Norwich in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick- off 8.15 pm).
Team news
N’Golo Kante will miss out on Chelsea‘s Premier League clash with Norwich due to a hamstring injury.
The France midfielder stays sidelined for Tuesday’s essential encounter, however might yet be suitabled for Sunday’s FA Cup semi- last versus Manchester United.
Defender Andreas Christensen came off at half- time in the 3- 0 loss at Sheffield United, however has actually gotten rid of a knock.
Norwich will lack Ondrej Duda at Stamford Bridge after he was allowed to go back to his moms and dad club Hertha Berlin.
The Slovakian was an unused alternative throughout Saturday’s 4- 0 defeat to West Ham, which validated the Canaries’ transfer and as an outcome the loanee has actually been enabled to go back to Germany early.
Boss Daniel Farke will likewise lack Moritz Leitner (hernia) plus protectors Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram (all hamstring).
How to follow
Tuesday 14 th July 8: 00 pm.
Opta statistics
- Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 16 conferences with Norwich in all competitors (W11 D5), because a 0- 3 loss in December 1994.
- After winning their very first 2 Premier League away video games versus Chelsea (September 1992 and October 1993), Norwich are winless in their last 6 league sees to Stamford Bridge (D1 L5).
- Last time out versus Sheffield United, Chelsea lost by a 3- objective margin for just the 2nd time in the Premier League this season (likewise 0- 4 vs Man Utd in August). They’ve just lost successive Premier League video games by a 3- objective margin on 2 previous celebrations (February 2018 and October 1995).
- Chelsea have actually won their last 4 Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge, scoring a minimum of 2 objectives in each success. The Blues last won 5 consecutively in your home in the Premier League in December 2017, throughout a run of 7 wins under Antonio Conte.
- This is the 6th time a side is dealing with Chelsea in their very first Premier League match following transfer – Chelsea have actually won all previous 5, most just recently versus Cardiff in 2013-14
- Norwich have actually lost 24 Premier League video games this season – they have actually never ever lost more in a league project in their history.
- Norwich are presently on a run of 7 successive Premier League beats – they have actually never ever lost 8 successive league video games in their history.