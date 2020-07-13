Live match preview – Chelsea vs Norwich 14.07.2020

Team news, statistics and forecast ahead of Chelsea vs Norwich in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick- off 8.15 pm).

Team news

N’Golo Kante



N’Golo Kante will miss out on Chelsea‘s Premier League clash with Norwich due to a hamstring injury.

The France midfielder stays sidelined for Tuesday’s essential encounter, however might yet be suitabled for Sunday’s FA Cup semi- last versus Manchester United.

Defender Andreas Christensen came off at half- time in the 3- 0 loss at Sheffield United, however has actually gotten rid of a knock.



















Frank Lampard states he found out a lot about his Chelsea gamers after their 3- 0 defeat to Sheffield United, including his side are not yet the ended up post



Norwich will lack Ondrej Duda at Stamford Bridge after he was allowed to go back to his moms and dad club Hertha Berlin.

The Slovakian was an unused alternative throughout Saturday’s 4- 0 defeat to West Ham, which validated the Canaries’ transfer and as an outcome the loanee has actually been enabled to go back to Germany early.

Boss Daniel Farke will likewise lack Moritz Leitner (hernia) plus protectors Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram (all hamstring).



















Norwich head coach Daniel Farke has actually apologised to the club’s fans following their transfer to the Championship and states he required a ‘wonder’ to keep up



How to follow

FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Sheffield United’s win over Chelsea in the Premier League



