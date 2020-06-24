Live match preview – Chelsea vs Man City 25.06.2020

Team news, stats and prediction in front of Chelsea vs Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Chelsea will welcome right back Jorginho from suspension because of their Premier League clash with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge – a game that may seal the title for Liverpool.

















2:50



FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea’s win at Aston Villa in the Premier League



Manager Frank Lampard will probably rotate his starting line-up from Sunday’s 2-1 win at Aston Villa to deal with fixture congestion.

Defender Fikayo Tomori is still sidelined with a muscle complaint and could be described as a week from being willing to feature. Forward Callum Hudson-Odoi is back training although not match fit so will miss out.

Man City are without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who has undergone knee surgery after suffering an accident in Monday’s victory over Burnley.

Defender John Stones (ankle) could soon be back contention and No 2 goalkeeper Claudio Bravo (thigh) has also been training.



















0:32



Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says that he could rest players for Thursday’s Premier League match against Chelsea because he’s ‘one eye’ on Sunday’s FA Cup sixth-round tie against Newcastle.



Forwards Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, who were on the bench as manager Pep Guardiola made eight changes on Monday, could return to the starting line-up.

Liverpool, who thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday night, will be crowned champions if City don’t win.

How to follow

Keep up-to-date within our dedicated live blog, with highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel right after full time.



















2:31



A preview of the midweek fixtures in the Premier League since the competition enters matchweek 31. Tottenham host West Ham, Crystal Palace travel to Liverpool and Manchester United face Sheffield United



Opta stats

Chelsea have alternated between defeat and victory in their last four Premier League home games against Man City, winning this exact fixture 2-0 last season.

Man City have won six of the last nine Premier League meetings with Chelsea (L3), as many as they’d inside their previous 34 against them (W6 D7 L21).

Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 Premier League meetings with Man City, though it had been in this exact fixture last season (2-0).

Man City lost their last Premier League game in London (0-2 vs Tottenham). They’ve not lost consecutive games in the main city since December 2015, the initial defeat which also came against Spurs.

Manchester City have won 18 of their last 20 midweek Premier League matches (Tuesday-Thursday), losing another two against Leicester and Newcastle in 2018-19.

Chelsea had 74% possession in their 2-1 win away at Aston Villa, the 29th time this season they will have had many possession in a Premier League game, more than every other side.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has won 15 of his first 30 Premier League matches and is just the fifth Englishman of the 69 to possess managed at the very least 30 games to have won at least half of his first 30 games, and first since Tim Sherwood in April 2015.

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero has scored 10 goals in his last nine appearances against Chelsea in every competitions, including netting two hat-tricks because run. In six Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, Aguero has been involved in seven goals (5 goals, 2 assists).

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is trying to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since January 2017, when that he played for Arsenal. Giroud has scored in his last three Premier League starts against Man City, although they came between January 2015 and May 2016.

Man City forward Gabriel Jesus has scored six goals and assisted four more in 16 Premier League appearances in London, averaging a target or assist every 74 minutes in the capital. He has either scored or assisted in seven of his eight starts in London.

Charlie’s prediction

We always knew Phil Foden was genuine in terms of talent. People kept suggesting that he should go to Germany or elsewhere, but why? He is, with time, going to be David Silva’s replacement, and a good one at that. He must learn another side of the game though.

He does remind me of Jack Wilshere. A sweet left foot, superb in tight situations and hard to knock off the ball, while being precise with his passing. It was the injuries that finished Wilshere towards the top level, but what Jack was not in a position to do that Foden was in a position to do will be able to work under a coach that is requiring you to learn differing positions. Foden is being taught the Andres Iniesta role, yet he scores two against Burnley playing in a wide-left role.

Image:

Phil Foden starred against Burnley



You have to make runs in behind, creating space down the left for Silva or Oleksandr Zinchenko, and he did just that. He is creating space with no ball after which you will gradually get the ball. Pep’s methods for working are brilliant, and Foden is learning constantly. You saw the delight on his face following the game – he knows he has it and City know they will have the right guy and he’s the one who are able to be trusted.

This may start the Manchester City rebuild for back-to-back titles again. They do have a replacement and he is certainly one of their own. He is playing in and around Kevin De Bruyne, who is among the best in the world, and all of these cup competitions they truly are building for will help his progression. I see a big improvement here and City will reap the rewards.

Chelsea came back well with energy and enthusiasm against Aston Villa, particularly with the children, but you can still note that they have dilemmas defensively. You can get at them. Billy Gilmour was left out, once we know what N’Golo Kante can perform. Chelsea would have been a handful in the years ahead, and if City don’t win, Liverpool will win the league consequently, but I do believe it is looking like Liverpool having to visit City to win it. I will choose a narrow City win here.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Watch the Premier League survive Sky Sports



















1:52



Enjoy new Sky Sports innovations as the Premier League restart continues



Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively survive Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to participate the get back of live sport.

To celebrate the get back of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with relatives and buddies on virtual platforms.