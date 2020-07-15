Live match preview – C Palace vs Man Utd 16.07.2020

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Christian Benteke will miss Crystal Palace’s home match with Manchester United in the Premier League because of his dismissal at Aston Villa.

The Belgian received a red card after the final whistle of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat for an off-the-ball incident with Ezri Konsa and will start his three-match suspension on Thursday.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson will also be without centre-backs Gary Cahill (hamstring) and James Tomkins (thigh), but Jeffrey Schlupp has returned to training after having a hip injury and will be on the bench for the Red Devils’ visit.

Image:

Christian Benteke is sent off following the final whistle



United trio Mason Greenwood, Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams need assessing before the day at Selhurst Park.

Forward Greenwood includes a swollen ankle after a hefty challenge from Oriol Romeu during Monday’s 2-2 draw with Southampton, while left-back Shaw suffered a twisted ankle against his former club and his replacement Williams was forced off after a nasty clash of heads with Kyle Walker-Peters.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has known as an unchanged starting line-up for five successive Premier League matches and said “there might be one or two fresh legs coming in”. Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain out.



















2:12



A preview of the midweek games in matchweek 36 of the Premier League, including Arsenal’s clash with Liverpool and Aston Villa’s trip to Everton



How to follow

Keep up-to-date with your dedicated live blog, in addition to highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel soon after full time.



















0:37



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wouldn’t be drawn on the decision to overturn Manchester City’s European ban and says FFP is for others to discuss



Watch the Premier League survive Sky Sports

It’s set to be an enthralling finish to the season and you may follow all of the drama with Sky Sports as the battle for survival and the race for Europe reaches a climax.

Sky Sports has launched a number of new features and updates to provide fans a much more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, watching free match highlights out of each and every game soon after full time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.



















2:51



Highlights from Aston Villa’s win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League



Charlie Nicholas’ prediction

It is generally tough to attend Selhurst Park, and it will be again here, despite the fact Crystal Palace have lost five on the bounce. Palace are a team that could easily lose their next three games and end the summer season having lost eight in a row. Palace do go through the motions, but Manchester United are coming to town and they will fancy it.

Roy Hodgson needs a centre forward. They scored two against Chelsea, one of that has been a spectacular goal from Wilfried Zaha, nevertheless they do not appear to be they have a great deal in them. Is he likely to get the money to head out and buy somebody? You could sell Christian Benteke for decent money as somebody in Europe would want him.

Maybe you will have some significance to this match. Hodgson will undoubtedly be angry and wanting a reply from his side. They could have been challenging for Europe but now they truly are in 14th and many people are saying a similar thing again. There is a lot to allow them to prove.

United started brilliantly following the break, nevertheless they were all games they certainly were expected to win as they pushed on for a Champions League place. They do need to get back once again to winning ways, and while Palace will cause them problems, with the focus on this being fully a must-win for United, I do believe they will make it.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)



















2:59



FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Southampton



Opta stats