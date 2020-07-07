Live match preview – C Palace vs Chelsea 07.07.2020

Team information, stats and prediction forward of Crystal Palace vs Chelsea within the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).
Team information
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has no new damage issues for the go to of Chelsea to Selhurst Park.
Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins have been lengthy-time period absentees with hip and thigh points respectively and usually are not anticipated to function once more this season.
Defender Martin Kelly returned to coaching on Monday after a calf drawback however is unlikely to be a part of the matchday squad.
Chelsea shall be with out N’Golo Kante for the brief journey to south London. The midfielder suffered a hamstring damage in Saturday’s 3-Zero victory over Watford and is prone to be lacking for per week.
Fikayo Tomori (muscle) had an unspecified setback and continues to be absent, as is Mateo Kovacic (Achilles).
Opta stats
- Crystal Palace have misplaced 4 of their final 5 residence league video games towards Chelsea, profitable the opposite in October 2017.
- None of the final 17 Premier League conferences between Crystal Palace and Chelsea have completed stage, with the Blues profitable 13 to Palace’s 4.
- Only Fulham (19.5%) have a decrease win fee in Premier League London derbies than Crystal Palace (23.5% – gained 24/102). Meanwhile, Chelsea have the very best win proportion in such matches (51.4% – gained 131/255).
- Chelsea have scored precisely twice in 9 of their final 10 Premier League London derby matches (W7 D1 L2), failing to attain within the different (0-1 v West Ham in November).
- Crystal Palace are the one unbeaten facet in Premier League residence London derbies this season (W1 D1). Defeat right here will see each London facet lose a house derby within the competitors for the primary time since 2012-13.
- Crystal Palace have misplaced their final three Premier League video games with out scoring a single objective. They final misplaced 4 in a row with out scoring between May-September 2017 – a run of eight beneath three completely different managers (Sam Allardyce, Frank de Boer and Roy Hodgson).