Live match preview – Burnley vs Watford 25.06.2020

Team news

Burnley remain without Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson for Thursday’s visit of Watford but Phil Bardsley is available after agreeing fresh terms with the club.

Bardsley sat out Monday’s 5-0 defeat at Manchester City along with Joe Hart, Jeff Hendrick, Aaron Lennon and Adam Legzdins due to uncertainty over their contracts but while Bardsley is staying on, Sean Dyche indicated the other four had played their final games for the club.

Dyche could only name seven substitutes – including two goalkeepers – on a youthful bench at the Etihad Stadium, but hopes to have a full complement of nine on Thursday with Bardsley and Mace Goodridge joining the group.



















Watford have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their trip north.

The Hornets hit a stoppage-time equaliser against Leicester on Saturday while they continue their fight against the drop.

Daryl Janmaat and Gerard Deulofeu (both knee) and Isaac Success (ankle) remain absent.

Opta stats

Burnley have won four of the seven Premier League matches against Watford (D1 L2), winning 3-0 earlier in 2010 at Vicarage Road.

Watford are searching to win consecutive away league visits to Burnley for initially since April 2004, if they did so in the next tier.

Burnley have played 12 midweek (Tuesday-Thursday) Premier League home games, with the Clarets netting exactly once each time. They were unbeaten in their first seven such games (W4 D3), but have since lost the final five in a row.

Watford have won only one of the 20 midweek (Tuesday-Thursday) Premier League away games (D3 L16), with that victory coming at Arsenal in January 2017.

Watford have won just one of their last eight Premier League games (D3 L4), beating Liverpool 3-0 in February. The Hornets’ six points earned in these eight matches is really as many as they’d won in their first two Premier League games of 2020 (W2).

Burnley have won among their last 10 league games played on a Thursday (D3 L6), beating Wolves 2-1 on Boxing Day in 2002. In the top-flight, their last win on a Thursday was against Manchester United on Boxing Day in 1963, winning 6-1 at Turf Moor.

Having gone 19 Premier League games with no draw at Turf Moor (W9 L10), two of Burnley’s last three home league games have ended level (W1).

Excluding penalties, no side have scored fewer goals from set-piece situations in the Premier League this season than Watford (3), with Craig Dawson’s late leveller against Leicester last time out the Hornets’ first league goal from a corner this season.

Watford manager Nigel Pearson has won each of his last three away league matches against Burnley, winning with Leicester City in 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Burnley striker Chris Wood has scored seven Premier League goals at Turf Moor this season, four more than any Clarets player. Wood scored 14 goals in 53 league appearances for current Watford manager Nigel Pearson between 2013 and 2014 at Leicester City.

Charlie’s prediction

I did not realise the contract situation Burnley left themselves in. We knew City would beat them, but how bad can it be? The young ones were on the bench. Has Sean Dyche done that in a certain way? Injuries will also be a concern, specifically for their two most prominent strikers. They are not under some pressure in 11th, but it will annoy Sean Dyche in how they got beat.

Have Burnley got enough? What is in it for them? What is their drive to have there? There are the right guys in the dressing room that have not signed contracts, that might disrupt them.

Watford may get an effect here, they earned a place against Leicester – the majority of the results went their way, so they will fancy their chances. I do believe Watford will nick this. They will open the relegation battle wide open again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

