Brentford face Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship on Wednesday, survive Sky Sports Mix.

Team news

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no new injury dilemmas as his side accept Barnsley within their last potential for earning automatic promotion to the Premier League. The Bees trail second-placed West Brom with a point starting the final round of Sky Bet Championship fixtures following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Stoke, though they have a much better goal big difference.

Midfielder Shandon Baptiste returned as a late substitute at the bet365 Stadium after missing three games with a knee injury, and he will be keen to produce up for lost time. Frank made only one change at the weekend with Josh Dasilva replacing Emiliano Marcondes and is likely to field his strongest possible line-up once again after seeing the club’s eight-game winning run come to a conclusion.

Barnsley’s need is equally pressing, if for very different reasons, as they make an effort to drag on their own out of the bottom part three around the final time of the period. Their fortune too no longer has enough their own fingers and even 3 points might not be enough to be able to leapfrog each Luton plus Charlton to be able to safety.

Patrick Schmidt, who arrived off the along with to score a new priceless stoppage-time winner towards Nottingham Forest on Sunday, will wish for further engagement as Gerhard Struber’s group fight for their own lives. Struber drafted Luke Thomas plus Marcel Ritzmaier back into the particular starting line-up against Forest and triggered leading termes conseillés Cauley Woodrow as a half-time replacement for Kilian Ludewig.

Recent form

Following 8-10 straight group wins, Brentford missed the chance to move over West Brom into the programmed promotion areas on Saturday, following a filter 1-0 eliminate away in Stoke.

Meanwhile, Barnsley beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 in stoppage-time on Sunday to preserve their own Championship standing until the ultimate day at the very least, ending a new run of 4 games with no win exactly where they’d obtained just one aim.

What the administrators said…

Barnsley’s Gerhard Struber: “We worked very hard for the aim [against Nottingham Forest] plus, in the end, we all deserved a huge victory inside our situation. Now we have the ultimate game about Wednesday and i also hope we are able to reproduce an identical performance so it is not so simple for Brentford towards us.”

“The team, the staff – everyone knows the quality in the team that they will fight and give the best that they can. We believe always that we can stay in the league; sometimes we need a little luck, but this moment showed me that we have good quality in the team and a big belief that we can stay in the league.”

Opta stats

Brentford have still did not score within their last two house league video games against Barnsley, as many as their own previous 17 at home.

Barnsley have got only misplaced one of their own last several league conferences with Brentford, although this particular defeat arrived the change fixture within September (W2 D2).

Brentford’s 8-10 game earning streak within the Championship came to a close last break, losing 1-0 at Stoke – the particular Bees final lost back-to-back games within the competition within August.

Barnsley taking their ultimate league sport of the period in all the last 3 seasons given that beating Wigan 4-1 within League One in 2016; each of these failures has been overseas.

Brentford’s Said Benrahma could document his 50th goal engagement in the EFL – simply no player have been involved in even more goals within the Championship given that his first appearance in August 2018 (49 – 27 goals, 22 assists).