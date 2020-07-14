Live match preview – Arsenal vs Liverpool 15.07.2020

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 8.15pm).
Wednesday 15th July 8:00pm
Team news
Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their meeting with new Premier League champions Liverpool on Wednesday night.
Eddie Nketiah serves the second of a three-match ban for his dismissal against Leicester, while the Gunners’ official line on Mesut Ozil’s continued absence from the squad is that he is still suffering from “back soreness”.
Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) remain sidelined.
Liverpool midfielder James Milner is unlikely to be fit having missed the weekend draw with Burnley because of a minor muscle problem.
Manager Jurgen Klopp expects the 34-year-old to be ready to face Chelsea at home next week, however.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to return at right-back, having been rested on Saturday, and Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, against his former club, look set to contest one midfield place.
How to follow
Arsenal vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm; Kick-off 8.15pm.
Charlie’s prediction
Arsenal should have gone on to win the game against Tottenham – they had better shape and they were creating much more. But they got lazy in the second half, and it was the same old story.
Arsenal had plenty of the ball, but then Sead Kolasinac makes a mistake, Shkodran Mustafi makes two or three. On a positive note though, Arsenal look like they have goals in them.
This Liverpool team are still 10-15 yards off the Premier League champions they are. They will pop it about against a weak defensive side. Arsenal’s shape has improved, but their defenders have not, and that could come back to haunt them again.
CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Arsenal are winless in their last nine Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D4 L5) since a 4-1 victory at the Emirates in April 2015.
- Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four Premier League away games against Arsenal, though three of these have ended level (W1).
- Arsenal have conceded 90 goals against Liverpool in the Premier League, more than they have versus any other side in the competition (1.6 per game). In their entire league history, the Gunners have only conceded more goals against Manchester United (305) than they have versus Liverpool (285).
- Since Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge in December, Arsenal have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Premier League team (15).
- Since the restart, Liverpool have failed to win three of their six Premier League matches (W3 D2 L1) – the Reds had only failed to win two of their previous 38 in the competition (W36 D1 L1).
- Liverpool have won their last five Premier League games in London, including all four this season. They last won 100% of their top-flight games in the capital in a single season back in 1932-33, when Arsenal and Chelsea were the only London sides in the division.
- Victory for Liverpool will be their 31st in the Premier League this season – their most ever in a single top-flight campaign in their history.