Live match preview – Arsenal vs Liverpool 15.07.2020

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their meeting with new Premier League champions Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Eddie Nketiah serves the second of a three-match ban for his dismissal against Leicester, while the Gunners’ official line on Mesut Ozil’s continued absence from the squad is that he is still suffering from “back soreness”.

Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) remain sidelined.

Liverpool midfielder James Milner is unlikely to be fit having missed the weekend draw with Burnley because of a minor muscle problem.

Manager Jurgen Klopp expects the 34-year-old to be ready to face Chelsea at home next week, however.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to return at right-back, having been rested on Saturday, and Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, against his former club, look set to contest one midfield place.

Arsenal should have gone on to win the game against Tottenham – they had better shape and they were creating much more. But they got lazy in the second half, and it was the same old story.

Arsenal had plenty of the ball, but then Sead Kolasinac makes a mistake, Shkodran Mustafi makes two or three. On a positive note though, Arsenal look like they have goals in them.

This Liverpool team are still 10-15 yards off the Premier League champions they are. They will pop it about against a weak defensive side. Arsenal’s shape has improved, but their defenders have not, and that could come back to haunt them again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (12/1 with Sky Bet)



















