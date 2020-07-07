Live match preview – Arsenal vs Leicester 07.07.2020

Team news, statistics and conjecture ahead of Arsenal vs Leicester in the Premier League about Tuesday (kick-off 8.15pm).
Team news
Mesut Ozil in addition to Matteo Guendouzi will once more be missing when Arsenal host Leicester.
Ozil has however to appear considering that the restart in addition to Guendouzi had been dropped simply by manager Mikel Arteta following your defeat in Brighton.
Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli in addition to Calum Chambers (all knee) are long-term absentees.
James Maddison and Ben Chilwell will be doubts regarding Leicester‘s visit to the Emirates.
Midfielder Maddison contains a hip issue while England left-back Chilwell has a feet injury.
Chilwell had been replaced simply by Wolves loanee Ryan Bennett in Saturday’s 3-0 make an impression on Crystal Palace in addition to he and Maddison will probably be assessed prior to the game inside London.
- Arsenal are unbeaten in 22 home little league games in opposition to Leicester (W19 D3), succeeding each of the previous 12 inside a row. Only against Stoke (13 in between 1983-2018) they have had a much longer winning house run in opposition to an opposition in the top-flight.
- Leicester have received three of these last several league game titles against Arsenal (L1), as much as they had within their previous 36 against the Gunners (D10 L23). They’re seeking to win about three consecutive little league games in opposition to Arsenal initially since 1963.
- Arsenal have received three constant Premier League games with out conceding initially since November 2017. They last received four inside a row with out reply in May 2014.
- Leicester won their own first Premier League video game since the reactivate last break against Crystal Palace, rating more objectives in that 3-0 victory as compared to they had within their previous about three league game titles combined (2).
- Arsenal have taken greatest points from their previous four house Premier League games, after winning just several of their earlier 14 at the Emirates (D6 L4).
- No Premier League sides experienced more substitute goal involvements since the restart than Arsenal (3 goals, 1 assist) and Leicester (1 goal, 3 assists) – stage with likewise Newcastle (3 goals, just one assist). An alternative has obtained for the Gunners in all of their previous three Premier League game titles.
- Leicester striker Jamie Vardy provides scored 9 goals in the last 9 Premier League games in opposition to Arsenal, which include six in the last 5.
- Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will be winless in most six associated with his aside matches in opposition to Arsenal in most competitions (D2 L4), using this his very first visit presently there since a new 0-0 bring in August 2015 when he had been Liverpool supervisor.
- Arsenal’s Emiliano Martinez has held a clear sheet inside six associated with his 8-10 Premier League starts (75%), the best percentage of virtually any Gunners owner in the competitors (min. five starts).
- Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang provides scored half a dozen goals in the last half a dozen Premier League home game titles, including a support against Norwich last break. A goal right here will see your pet become the next player to attain 20+ objectives in constant Premier League seasons regarding Arsenal (after Thierry Henry, five in between 2001-02 in addition to 2005-06).