Live match preview – Arsenal vs Leicester 07.07.2020

Team news, statistics and conjecture ahead of Arsenal vs Leicester in the Premier League about Tuesday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Mesut Ozil in addition to Matteo Guendouzi will once more be missing when Arsenal host Leicester.

Image:

Matteo Guendouzi will probably be missing once more for Arsenal



Ozil has however to appear considering that the restart in addition to Guendouzi had been dropped simply by manager Mikel Arteta following your defeat in Brighton.

Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli in addition to Calum Chambers (all knee) are long-term absentees.



















zero:17



Arsenal head trainer Mikel Arteta says the golf club must earn all of their left over Premier League matches to possess any potential for qualifying for that Champions League



James Maddison and Ben Chilwell will be doubts regarding Leicester‘s visit to the Emirates.

Midfielder Maddison contains a hip issue while England left-back Chilwell has a feet injury.

Chilwell had been replaced simply by Wolves loanee Ryan Bennett in Saturday’s 3-0 make an impression on Crystal Palace in addition to he and Maddison will probably be assessed prior to the game inside London.

Image:

James Maddison remains a new doubt



How to be able to follow

Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League without crowd sound and Sky Sports Main Event with crowd noise from 8pm; kick-off eight.15pm.



Tuesday seventh July eight:00pm



