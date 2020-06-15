Live match preview – A Villa vs Sheff Utd 17.06.2020

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Sheffield United in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Aston Villa could have John McGinn available because they kick off the Premier League restart against Sheffield United.

The midfielder fractured his ankle in December but is in contention, although boss Dean Smith is cautious with rushing him back given the frantic schedule in the next couple weeks.

Striker Wesley and goalkeeper Tom Heaton will never be available for the last nine games as they continue steadily to recover from long-term knee injuries but Jed Steer is fit after an Achilles injury.

















0:43



Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says his players are ‘itching’ to begin on Wednesday when they face Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports, in the first Premier League game for 3 months.



Sheffield United have everyone readily available for the day at Villa Park. The Blades have had the full squad training over the last couple weeks, with the three-month break allowing any niggles to pass.

Wilder is hoping to ensure the loan extension of Dean Henderson in the coming days, though the goalkeeper will be permitted play at Villa Park anyway.



















1:05



Chris Wilder spoke to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday about extending Dean Henderson’s loan at the club before end of the season and talks also have begun on the goalkeeper’s longer-term future.



How to follow

Aston Villa vs Sheffield United is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 4.30pm; Kick-off 6pm. Sky Sports clients can watch in-game clips in the live match web log on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel soon after the final whistle.



















2:49



Here’s a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far…. and there’s soon to wait until it’s straight back!



Opta stats

Aston Villa have lost two of the last three league meetings against Sheffield United (D1), as many as inside their previous 14 against the Blades (W7 D5 L2).

Following their 2-0 win at Bramall Lane in the reverse fixture in December, Sheffield United want to secure their first league double over Aston Villa considering that the 1965-66 campaign.

Aston Villa have lost their last four Premier League matches and also have failed to keep a clean sheet in virtually any of their last nine in the competition.

Only Liverpool (9) have conceded fewer away goals than Sheffield United in the Premier League this year (12), with the Blades the only side yet to concede significantly more than twice in a game traveling this term.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has created seven chances directly following a take-on in the Premier League this year – only Adama Traore (13) has more. In fact, of players to have attempted at least 50 take-ons this season, Grealish gets the highest percentage ending with a chance created (7 % – 7/104).

After a run of 16 games with no goal, Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp has scored three goals in his last four games in all competitions. He last scored in three consecutive games for the Blades in February 2019.

Watch the Premier League go on Sky Sports

Image:

The Premier League is back!



The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday June 17 and Sky, the UK’s leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available ‘free to air’ – including Everton vs Liverpool on the very first full week-end back – for everyone in the united kingdom to enjoy.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games once the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports prior to the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will soon be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to participate the reunite of live sport.

To celebrate the reunite of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with relatives and buddies on virtual platforms.