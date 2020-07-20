Live match preview – A Villa vs Arsenal 21.07.2020

Team reports, stats and prediction before Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 8.15pm).
Team news
Aston Villa welcome back Kortney Hause for the vital Premier League clash with Arsenal. Hause has been absent with a rib injury but is back the fold, though Neil Taylor (hamstring) continues to miss out.
Bjorn Engels will miss out the final two matches of the season together with his Achilles problem and Tom Heaton and Wesley (both knee) are long-term injury victims.
Arsenal will be without having Shkodran Mustafi for the visit to Villa Park. The defender suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup semi-final conquer Manchester City and will miss out the game.
Cedric Soares is available after being cup-tied at Wembley while Eddie Nketiah returns following a three-match ban but Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are definite absentees.
How to follow
Tuesday 21st July 8:00pm
Kick off 8:15pm
Aston Villa vs Arsenal is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm; kick-off 8.15pm.
Opta stats
- Aston Villa are winless within their last 17 Premier League home video games against Arsenal (D7 L10) since the 3-2 success in December 1998.
- Arsenal have got won their own last more effective meetings with Aston Villa in all contests by a great aggregate rating of 23-3.
- Arsenal have won 12 apart Premier League matches at Villa Park – without venue they have won a lot more (also 12 at Goodison Park). The only group they’ve earned more apart games in opposition to are West Ham (13 – 11 at Upton Park, two at London Stadium).
- Among the 50 Premier League fittings to have already been played a minimum of 40 periods, only Aston Villa vs West Ham (36.6%) have seen a lesser percentage associated with home benefits than Arsenal vs Aston Villa (36.7% – 18/49). However, the home side has triumphed in 3 of the previous four group meetings, as many as in the last 17 between teams.
- Arsenal are usually unbeaten within their final apart game within each of their own last eight Premier League seasons (W6 D3), considering that losing 1-2 at Blackburn in 2009-10.
- Arsenal have lost 3 of their five Premier League away games since the restart (W2), as much as they had dropped on the road within their first 13 this season (W2 D8 L3). Meanwhile, this may be their 1st season wherever they did not win apart against all three promoted clubs since 1989-90, carrying out a defeat in Sheffield United and an attract at Norwich earlier this specific term.
- Aston Villa have acquired four details in their latter Premier League games (W1 D1), doubly many since they’d earned in their prior 10 put together (D2 L8).
- Arsenal have had four English participants aged under-21 score within the Premier League this season (Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson), the very first team to accomplish this in a time of year since Middlesbrough in 2007-08 (David Wheater, Ben Hutchinson, Lee Cattermole and Adam Johnson).
- Since their league first for Aston Villa within January 2017, Conor Hourihane has provided a lot more assists within league opposition (inc. play-offs) than some other Villa participant (21).
- Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has obtained in his latter away Premier League video games, having identified the net only once in his prior 24 on the highway. The Frenchman is looking to attain in 3 consecutive apart league video games for the first time considering that January 2017, when he enjoyed for Lyon in Ligue 1.