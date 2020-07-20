Live match preview – A Villa vs Arsenal 21.07.2020

Team reports, stats and prediction before Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 8.15pm).

We look ahead to a number of the key stats ahead of matchweek 37 within the Premier League where champions Liverpool welcome Chelsea and Leicester happen to be Tottenham



Aston Villa welcome back Kortney Hause for the vital Premier League clash with Arsenal. Hause has been absent with a rib injury but is back the fold, though Neil Taylor (hamstring) continues to miss out.

Bjorn Engels will miss out the final two matches of the season together with his Achilles problem and Tom Heaton and Wesley (both knee) are long-term injury victims.



















Arsenal head trainer Mikel Arteta says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future is still uncertain, with the striker yet to commit his long-term future to the club



Arsenal will be without having Shkodran Mustafi for the visit to Villa Park. The defender suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup semi-final conquer Manchester City and will miss out the game.

Cedric Soares is available after being cup-tied at Wembley while Eddie Nketiah returns following a three-match ban but Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are definite absentees.

Tuesday 21st July 8:00pm





Kick off 8:15pm



Aston Villa vs Arsenal is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm; kick-off 8.15pm. Sky Sports clients can watch in-game clips within the live match blog within the Sky Sports website in addition to app. Highlights will also be published on typically the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel soon after the final whistle.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win over Liverpool in the Premier League



It’s started be an enthralling end to the period and you can follow all the episode with Sky Sports since the battle for survival plus the race with regard to Europe actually reaches an orgasm.

FREE TO VIEW: Highlights from Everton’s pull against Aston Villa within the Premier League

