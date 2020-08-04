Live Coronavirus Tracker: Public and Private School Reopening Divide Emerges

Novavax, the obscure Maryland business that received a $1.6 billion offer from the federal government for its speculative coronavirus vaccine, revealed motivating lead to 2 initial research studies on Tuesday.

In one research study, 56 volunteers produced a high level of antibodies versus the infection with no unsafe negative effects. In the other, scientists discovered that the vaccine highly safeguarded monkeys from coronavirus infections.

Although it’s not possible to straight compare the information from medical trials of various coronavirus vaccines, John Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine who was not associated with the research studies, stated the Novavax outcomes were the most outstanding he had actually seen up until now.

“This is the first one I’m looking at and saying, ‘Yeah, I’d take that,’”Dr Moore stated.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University who was not associated with the research studies, called them “encouraging preliminary results,” however warned that it will not be possible to state whether the vaccine is safe and efficient till Novavax performs a massive research study– called Phase 3– comparing individuals who get immunized to individuals who get a placebo.