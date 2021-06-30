LIVE: Committee on Homeland Security holds a hearing on FEMA's management of disasters

The Committee on Homeland Security, chaired by Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, will hold a virtual hearing to examine FEMA’s management of recent disasters and assess its readiness for future disasters. This hearing will provide Members the opportunity to question newly confirmed Administrator Criswell on FEMA’s role in responding to disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, and migrants along the southwestern border, as well as FEMA’s long-standing workforce challenges, climate change, disaster contracting, and preparedness grants.