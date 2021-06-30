The Committee on Homeland Security, chaired by Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, will hold a virtual hearing to examine FEMA’s management of recent disasters and assess its readiness for future disasters. This hearing will provide Members the opportunity to question newly confirmed Administrator Criswell on FEMA’s role in responding to disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, and migrants along the southwestern border, as well as FEMA’s long-standing workforce challenges, climate change, disaster contracting, and preparedness grants.
Home Top Stories LIVE: Committee on Homeland Security holds a hearing on FEMA’s management of...
LIVE: Committee on Homeland Security holds a hearing on FEMA’s management of disasters
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
LIVE: Committee on Homeland Security holds a hearing on FEMA’s management of disasters
The Committee on Homeland Security, chaired by Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, will hold a virtual hearing to examine FEMA's management of recent disasters and...
‘F9’ secures highest opening weekend of COVID-19 pandemic
'F9' saw the highest opening weekend of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal shares the details.
Nasdaq surges to record, FAA stalls Boeing 777X, airline stocks nosedive, AMC & GameStop...
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest financial news for June 28, 2021.
FTC antitrust case against Facebook dismissed by judge, Facebook shares surge
Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan reports on the FTC antitrust case against Facebook being dismissed.
Structural engineer explains what he saw in condo collapse footage
CNN's Michael Smerconish speaks to structural engineer Matthys Levy about the deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, and the structural field survey report from...