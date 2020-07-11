Live Commentary – Valladolid vs Barcelona

45’+4′ First Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.

45’+4′

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a totally free kick in the defensive half.

45’+4′

Foul by Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid).

45′

Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

45′

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a totally free kick on the right wing.

45′

Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid).

45′

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free activate the attacking half.

45′

Foul by Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid).

42′

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergi Guardiola.

42′

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javi Moyano.

42′

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.

40′

Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a negative foul.

40′

Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

40′

Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a totally free activate the defensive half.

38′

Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.

38′

Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

38′

Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37′

Attempt missed. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses left.

36′

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

36′

Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free activate the defensive half.

31′

Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free activate the attacking half.

31′

Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

31′

Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a totally free kick in the defensive half.

31′

Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Real Valladolid).

29′

Attempt blocked. Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from away from box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Guardiola.

25′

Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

25′

Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a totally free kick in the defensive half.

25′

Substitution, Real Valladolid. Nacho replaces Raúl García because of an accident.

24′

Attempt saved. Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the best side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

22′

Attempt missed. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joaquín Fernández.

21′

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a totally free kick in the defensive half.

21′

Foul by Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid).

19′

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses left. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.

18′

Attempt blocked. Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from away from box is blocked.

17′

Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).

17′

Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a totally free kick in the attacking half.

15′

Goal! Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

14′

Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

14′

Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a totally free kick in the defensive half.

12′

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Kiko Olivas.

8′

Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).

8′

Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a totally free kick in the defensive half.

5′

Attempt saved. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the middle of the target. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.

3′

Foul by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).

3′

Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free activate the defensive half.

1′

Hand ball by Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid).

1′

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from away from box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.



First Half begins.