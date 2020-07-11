Live Commentary – Valladolid vs Barcelona

First Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1.


free_kick_won icon

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a totally free kick in the defensive half.


free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid).


yellow_card icon

Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.


free_kick_won icon

Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) wins a totally free kick on the right wing.


free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid).


free_kick_won icon

Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free activate the attacking half.


free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid).


corner icon

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Sergi Guardiola.


corner icon

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javi Moyano.


attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.


yellow_card icon

Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a negative foul.


free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).


free_kick_won icon

Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a totally free activate the defensive half.


corner icon

Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Sergio Busquets.


free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).


free_kick_won icon

Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.


miss icon

Attempt missed. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses left.


free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).


free_kick_won icon

Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) wins a free activate the defensive half.


free_kick_won icon

Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a free activate the attacking half.


free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).


free_kick_won icon

Riqui Puig (Barcelona) wins a totally free kick in the defensive half.


free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Fede San Emeterio (Real Valladolid).


attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from away from box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Guardiola.


free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).


free_kick_won icon

Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a totally free kick in the defensive half.


substitution icon

Substitution, Real Valladolid. Nacho replaces Raúl García because of an accident.


attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Nélson Semedo (Barcelona) right footed shot from the best side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.


miss icon

Attempt missed. Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Joaquín Fernández.


free_kick_won icon

Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a totally free kick in the defensive half.


free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Javi Moyano (Real Valladolid).


miss icon

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses left. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.


attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Rubén Alcaraz (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from away from box is blocked.


free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).


free_kick_won icon

Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a totally free kick in the attacking half.


goal icon

Goal! Real Valladolid 0, Barcelona 1. Arturo Vidal (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.


free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).


free_kick_won icon

Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid) wins a totally free kick in the defensive half.


corner icon

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Kiko Olivas.


free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Clément Lenglet (Barcelona).


free_kick_won icon

Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a totally free kick in the defensive half.


attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Riqui Puig (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the middle of the target. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.


free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Riqui Puig (Barcelona).


free_kick_won icon

Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free activate the defensive half.


free_kick_lost icon

Hand ball by Sergi Guardiola (Real Valladolid).


attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from away from box is blocked. Assisted by Arturo Vidal.


start icon

First Half begins.


line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.



