live action and updates, Andy Murray to face James Ward this evening

Welcome to day three of the Schroders Battle of the Brits in any other case referred to as (simply by me, it might appear…) the Rumble In Roehampton.

This could also be an unofficial occasion, organised in haste, with no rating factors and a prizemoney pool but to be finalised, however, occurring the previous two days of action, all of the gamers are are clearly up for a struggle. That is what three months of lockdown does for you – cooped up, watching infinite boxsets and having to take part in ‘fun’ Zoom quizzes can solely soothe the soul a lot. When you’re knowledgeable athlete what actually will get the juices flowing is aggressive action. With the rearranged tennis schedule to play all of the gamers are eager to get again on court docket and discover out the place their type is.

None extra so than Andy Murray who coming into this match hadn’t performed since final November. More than anybody the two-time Wimbledon champion was at nighttime as to how his sport was. After two matches – a simple win towards Liam Broady on Tuesday and yesterday’s three-set defeat to Kyle Edmund – it’s honest to say his type is encouraging.

The practically three-hour match towards the approaching man Edmund noticed Murray transfer with obvious ease, serve effectively and go toe-to-toe with a positive participant within the high 50 of the world rankings. He went into the match speaking his possibilities down, however on the proof of yesterday’s finest match, Murray has rather a lot to be glad about.

That’s one thing he admitted, saying he was now trying ahead to the second half of the yr when, hopefully, the US and French Opens are to be performed.

“I think I did pretty well,” Murray mentioned. “Much higher than [against Liam Broady], with how I hit the ball from the again of the court docket. It would have been good to come by means of it, however to be trustworthy, proper now I’m not bothered a lot in regards to the ­outcomes.

“I know if my hip’s good my tennis will get better over the next months. If I sharpen up, I’ll be playing at a high level.”

But earlier than he can concentrate on occasions past the Rumble In Roehampton he has the small matter of at present’s match towards James Ward. Fourth on court docket it’s successfully a straight shootout for who joins Edmund within the semi-finals from the Tim Henman Group.

Before Murray and Ward do battle Dan Evans faces Cam Norrie to see who will high the Greg Rusedski Group.

Stay right here for all of the action from the National Tennis Centre….