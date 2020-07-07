Little Rock Mayor’s brother charged with kidnapping two kids

An Arkansas man who was arrested for kidnapping two kids has been identified as the Little Rock Mayor’s brother.

On Monday Darrell Lamont Scott, 31, reportedly stole an automobile with two children inside then called the victims’ parents using from one of the youngsters’ phones saying ‘Don’t worry, I’m the mayor’s brother.’

He jumped in to the car because the engine was still running in the parking lot outside Baptist Hospital, according to KATV.

Scott may be the brother of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Arkansas man Darrell Lamont Scott, 31 (left), the brother of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr (right), was arrested and charged with kidnapping and theft on Monday

After stealing the vehicle Scott drove with the kids to McCain Mall in North Little Rock, where he was found by police and arrested in the parking lot.

He was charged with kidnapping and theft of property.

The kids were found safe.

Mayor Scott released a statement confirming that the kidnapper was his brother, adding he’s going through an emergency.

‘This is definitely an extremely difficult season in the life of my younger brother. My family cares deeply about him, and we are seeking medical and professional help as he manages this crisis,’ the Mayor said.

‘My heart fades to the youngsters who were involved. While my entire life, in many regards, is public, my family members remain private individuals. I ask that you respect my family’s privacy and pray that my brother gets the procedure he needs and that justice is served,’ he added.

Scott is anticipated to appear in court on July 13.