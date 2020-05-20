Little Richard Remembered and Laid to Rest in Alabama



Play video content material

Atlanta Pictures / MEGA

Little Richard‘s household, associates and former band members gathered for the icon’s graveside funeral — a surprisingly low-key and personal service for the legendary showman.

Little Richard, or Richard Wayne Penniman to these shut to him, was buried Wednesday on the Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Huntsville, Alabama.

The trailblazing rock ‘n’ roll star’s niece, opera singer Brandie Sutton, sang throughout his service. Dr. Carlton P. Byrd delivered a eulogy, and Richard’s household spokesman David Person gave some closing remarks earlier than he was laid to relaxation.

As we reported … Little Richard died earlier this month at his Tennessee dwelling, surrounded by his brother, sister and son. His bass guitarist, Charles Glenn, informed us Richard had been sick for a pair months earlier than he handed.

The singer, in fact, is understood for his huge affect over the rock ‘n’ roll style, with insanely well-liked hits like “Tutti-Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally.” The Beatles have credited him as an inspiration, and Richard paved the best way for acts like James Brown, The Rolling Stones and even Michael Jackson additional down the street.

As for his connection to Huntsville, he attended Oakwood University and studied theology on campus after he’d already turn into a rising music star. He additionally recorded lots of his hits in Alabama.

Little Richard was 87.