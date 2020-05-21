Little Richard Is Laid to Rest in Alabama 2 Weeks After His Death

Earlier this month, one of many founding fathers of rock and roll, Little Richard, died. Today, the legend is laid to relaxation.

Born Richard Penniman, the icon was buried Wednesday on the Oakwood University Memorial Gardens Cemetery throughout a closed ceremony surrounded by shut family and friends.

According to local news station WAFF 48 in Alabama, “Oakwood allowed for the public to come and pay their respects as the funeral procession happened.”

On Saturday, May 9, the late artist’s lawyer Bill Sobel confirmed to E! News that he handed away in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was 87. “[Little Richard died] of bone cancer at a family home,” Sobel shared. “He was loved by his family and adored by millions. He was not only an iconic and legendary musician, but he was also a kind, empathetic, and insightful human being.”

Little Richard was identified for legendary hits like “Tutti-Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally, “All Around the World” and “Ready Teddy.”

Following the dying of the rock icon’s dying, many took to social media to pay tribute to the late artist.

“The Originator. The innovator. The musician, performer who influenced generations of artists….has left,” wrote Viola Davis on Twitter on the time. “You were AWESOME #LittleRichard!!! Your talent will reverberate forever. Well done sir. Rest well.”

Celebrity Deaths: 2020’s Fallen Stars

Musicians who knew and labored with Little Richard additionally paid their respects.

“He was like my dad. He was like a dad to us all,” mentioned baritone sax participant, Kenny Ford, according to WAAY 31 in Alabama.

“He also it rather it be a small crowd, like this, of his real people as opposed to just a big thing because everybody’s trying to do their thing,” bass guitarist Charles Glenn informed the native publication. “He was always like that.”

“When I first came along, I never heard any rock & roll,” Little Richard told Rolling Stone back in 1990. “When I started singing [rock & roll], I sang it a long time before I presented it to the public because I was afraid they wouldn’t like it. I never heard nobody do it, and I was scared.”

The rock legend was born on December fifth, 1932, in Macon, Georgia.

He was the third oldest of 12 youngsters. The late artist is survived by seven of these siblings: Leva Penniman, Gail Penniman, Freka Merrell, Walter Penniman, Peyton Penniman, Elaine Harmison and Peggy Connor.