Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock says she feels like ‘least favoured’ band member because of her race

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared an emotional video about her private experiences of racism, saying she generally feels she is ”the least favoured” member because she is black.

Pinnock mentioned that she realised the “dream of being in the biggest girl band in the world came with its flaws and consequences” after being advised by choreographer Frank Gatson Jr – who can be black – that she’d should “work 10 times harder” because of the color of her pores and skin whereas filming the music video for “Wings”.

The star posted the clip to Instagram after being left “feeling really heavy” within the wake of George Floyd’s dying after he was taken into custody by police in Minneapolis.





A white officer named Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on his neck for greater than eight minutes. He has been charged with second diploma homicide.

In the video, the pop star fought again tears as she mentioned: “I sing to followers who don’t see me or hear me or cheer me on. My actuality is feeling anxious earlier than fan occasions and signings because I all the time really feel like I’m the least favoured.

“My reality is all the times I’ve felt invisible within my group, part of me is fully aware that my experience would’ve been even harder to cope with had I been dark-skinned.”

Pinnock wrote on Instagram that she shared the video within the hopes it’ll assist Little Mix followers perceive the racism that takes place, stating: “In doing this we are able to approach the bigger issue and break down systemic racism. All we want is equality and justice for our black community.”

Pinnock fashioned Little Mix throughout The X Factor in 2011 alongside Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards. They received the present.

Additional reporting by Agencies