Jesy Nelson has decided to leave Little Mix, the pop quartet of UK that had been leading the singles chart in Britain for 4 times since 2011 when they formed the group in The X Factor show.

Nelson made this announcement on Instagram where she expressed her gratitude to fellow bandmates as well as the fans. She also stated that being in Little Mix has become detrimental to her mental health. She is faced with constant pressure to be in the group of girls and live up to people’s expectations which is difficult. Everybody must choose to take care of themselves first before anything else. As a result, she is quitting the Little Mix to focus on herself.

Present Situation At Little Mix

The other 3 members of Little Mix, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall, wrote a Twitter statement for Jesy Nelson extending their support for her decision. They said they love and respect her and are concerned about her health, both mental and physical. They have had a memorable journey so far and expect fans to keep showering their love and support to the band members. Finally, they would be glad if Nelson joins them on their future tour.

Nelson has had mental troubles earlier and has been a victim of depression as well as eating disorders and online abuse.

Little Mix was previously known as Rhythmix for a short period of time when the group members had come together on X Factor in their early days of the career. Cannonball along with Wings, their first 2 singles had topped all 2011 charts. Their first album called DNA was ranked 3rd. They made a comeback in 2015 with Black Magic where they collaborated with Jason Derulo and Nicki Minaj.