Little Michael Corinthos on ‘General Hospital’ Memba Him?!

California child Dylan Cash was just 8 years of ages when he ended up being a soap celebrity after he landed the duty of Michael Corinthos (complete name Michael Morgan Corinthos III) for a 6-year stretch in the very early 2000 s on the renowned ABC daytime soap, “General Hospital.”

Dylan Cash was cast together with his on- display adoptive moms and dads consisting of Tamara Braun as the cool-headed mother’s number, Carly Corinthos, and also Maurice Benard as the manic crowd employer dad number, Michael “Sonny” Corinthos Jr.

Cash inevitably was maturing also promptly for the ‘GH’ personality, so Michael was crossed out the program by placing him right into a coma after obtaining shot in the head.