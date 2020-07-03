Little Mermaid Copenhagen Statue vandalized – Armenian News

The famed statue of Hans Christian Andersen’s Little Mermaid, one of Copenhagen’s biggest tourist draws, has been vandalized with the writing “racist fish.”

The words were tagged on the stone on which the oft-attacked 1.65-meter (5.4-foot)-high bronze is sitting at the entrance of the Copenhagen harbor.

No you’ve got taken responsibility for the act, AP reports.

The statue was created in tribute to the Danish storyteller Andersen. It is definitely a popular target for vandals, who have blown her off her perch, beheaded her and painted her.

The bronze is based on a mythical sea king’s mermaid daughter who, according to the Hans Christian Andersen tale, falls in love with a prince and longs to become human.

Last month, a statue in Copenhagen of a Danish missionary who had been key to the colonization of Greenland, was doused with red paint and the words “decolonize.”