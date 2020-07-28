Little brother tears up the dance floor at his sister’s wedding with show-stealing routine 

A little brother took the program at his sister’s wedding when he broke out the relocations and began twerking to the pleasure of visitors.

Fans shouted and cheered as Colby Smith came down to the beat of the top 50 tune Savage by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce, video exposes.

It was published to TikTok by taylorgouldd with the caption: ‘It’s his wedding now, his sibling simply took place to get wed at it.’ The weddings were occurring in the United States.

In the 15- 2nd clip the kid is seen dancing as the lights are changed to a dark blue and pink.

Guests using their night finery have actually organized themselves around him, and hold their hands up in event as he dances.

Another kid can likewise be seen jigging in the background, trying to imitate the spectacular relocations.

On his Instagram account,Colby dancer, he published a picture of the trend-setting dance with the caption: ‘Savage dance in the making’.

The video has actually resembled more than 2 million times on TikTok. It was shot on July 25 this year.