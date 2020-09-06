Lithuania’s foreign minister issues Belarus warning to EU

The EU’s foreign policy reliability is being weakened by its absence of action on Belarus, where it requires to motivate democracy and counter Russia’s impact, according to Lithuania’s foreign minister.

Linas Linkevicius informed the Financial Times that the EU ought to supply “concrete help” to Belarus’ opposition after he satisfied 2 of its leaders on Friday, having actually currently approved haven to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the opposition to Belarus’s president Alexander Lukashenko in last month’s rigged elections.

“Sometimes we react too late and our measures are fragmented and aren’t making any impression on society or the people in power,” Mr Linkevicius stated. “When we will not stand true on our national commitments, it will shatter our own foundation. We have to stand firm.”

Lithuania is the most singing EU nation on neighbouring Belarus, with Mr Linkevicius calling Mr Lukashenko “former president” and Vilnius enforcing sanctions on him and 29 other federal government authorities along with Estonia andLatvia Mr Linkevicius stated EU sanctions would be more suitable, however that it was “better to talk with one voice because no voice is not an option”.

Lithuania has actually likewise long been sceptical on Russia after consistently warning about Moscow’s actions after it attacked Georgia in 2008 …