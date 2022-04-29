Within the framework of the CE “TAIEX” program with the representatives of the interested departments in the RA Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.

The methodology of calculating garbage collection fees և garbage collection was discussed

Opportunities for the introduction of a self-financing system.

Lithuanian experts presented the experience of organizing Lithuanian garbage collection and setting and collecting rents.

During the three-day visit of the experts, the garbage collection systems of Yerevan and Abovyan were studied on the spot.

Based on the results of the study and discussion, relevant recommendations were submitted by the experts.