Lithuanian doctors complete their mission in Armenia – Panorama

Medical workers from Lithuania, who’ve arrived to Yerevan to greatly help their Armenian colleagues in the combat the coronavirus pandemic, have completed their mission. The grout arrived two weeks ago, bringing medical equipment and Covid-19 diagnostic tests to Armenia.

As the ministry of health reports, the group of doctors worked at intensive care units of number of Yerevan hospitals, while specialists – at the ministry of health, the National Institute of Healthcare, National Center for Disease Control and Prevention as well as Nork Infectious Clinical Hospital.

During today’s meeting with Health Minister Arsen Torosyan Ambassador of Lithuania in Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė expressed hope that the assistance given by Lithuania can not only contribute to the fight against coronavirus but also have a positive impact after the pandemic. The Ambassador also thanked Minister Torosyan for the reception. The Lithuanian experts next presented their observations about Armenia, conclusions from their experience and provided recommendations.

One of the suggestions was the enhancement of the laboratories in the country. Minister Torosyan informed that the problem is among the priorities of the ministry and works have started in that direction.