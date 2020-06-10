Lithuania to send medical team and experts to Armenia to help in the fight against Covid-19 – Panorama

A bunch of Lithuanian medics and experts will probably be despatched to Armenia to help in the fight against novel coronavirus, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius tweeted on Wednesday.

“Armenia continues an intense fight against the pandemic. Lithuania continues standing by our Armenian friends. Today Lithuanian Government decided to send a medical team and experts to Armenia aimed at helping to combat Covid-19,” Lithuanian FM tweeted.

To remind, earlier variety of political figures recommended the authorities to apply for worldwide help.