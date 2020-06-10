Lithuania to send doctors to Armenia to join fight against COVID-19 – ambassador – Armenian News

The Lithuanian authorities goes to send a crew of doctors to Armenia to join the native well being professionals’ efforts within the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The choice was made on Wednesday, June 10, in accordance to Tigran Mkrtchyan, the Armenian ambassador to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

In a public publish on Facebook, the diplomat thanked the Lithuanian authorities for the humanitarian help, describing the transfer as “very important and timely”.

He additionally promised to present additional particulars later.



