Lithuania supports Armenia’s integration into the European family, announced today the President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda, who is paying an official visit to Armenia for the first time.

“We represent a wide range in EU-Armenia relations. I welcome the efforts of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, especially in the justice system. “We want you to continue this path of democracy, which will lead to socio-economic development,” said the Lithuanian President.

Gitanas Nauseda mentioned that his country also supports the achievement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani agreement.

“The efforts of the President of the European Council Charles Michel are aimed at that support,” he said.