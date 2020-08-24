Lithuania handed protest note to Belarusian representative – Panorama

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned the Ambassador of Belarus to Lithuania Valery Baranovsky and handed him a protest note regarding a violation of the state border of Lithuania, the local sources reported.
According to media reports, the Belarusian Mi-24 helicopter flew into Lithuania’s territory near Medininkai on 23 August at 18.50 p.m.
Belarus is urged to explain this incident and to ensure that such violations do not happen again.
