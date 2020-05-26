LISTEN: Will Greenwood’s podcast – Henry Slade | Rugby Union News





Listen to Will Greenwood’s rugby podcast

On today’s podcast episode, Will Greenwood and also Rupert Cox overtake England and also Exeter Chiefs centre HenrySlade

.

Our duo conversation to 29- time capped England worldwide concerning his life in lockdown and also the coronavirus concerns he has actually experienced throughout these odd times.

The 27- year- old likewise talks about playing specialist rugby as a Type 1 diabetic person, as well as likewise the discussions he has actually accepted the Exeter Chiefs medical professional in regard to Covid-19

Slade likewise talks dipping into within- centre, outdoors- centre and also at out- fifty percent, and also which is his favorite placement to day.

Greenwood and also Slade likewise take on in a test, while the last talks via his duty in Jonny May’s attempt versus Australia in the quarter- finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

And finally, Slade talks putting in jeopardy fathership!

To pay attention to all that and also far more click play over for the current version of the Will Greenwood podcast!