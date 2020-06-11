LISTEN: Will Greenwood Podcast – Sean Fitzpatrick, Michael Lynagh, Israel Dagg | Rugby Union News







On this week’s podcast episode, we hear from former All Blacks Sean Fitzpatrick and Israel Dagg and former Wallaby Michael Lynagh ahead of the get back of Super Rugby in New Zealand.

Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks off this weekend, survive Sky Sports, and offering three of the biggest names in the annals of southern hemisphere rugby to discuss it.

Sky Sports Rugby’s James Gemmell, along side Dagg, Fitzpatrick and Lynagh – a trio of Rugby World Cup winners – discuss the Blues vs Hurricanes, Sunday’s live fixture, and what might be in store for the new-look Blues, filled up with Beauden Barrett, Dan Carter et al.

Fitzpatrick pays particular attention to his old side, having tasted Super Rugby glory twice with the Blues in 1996 and 1997, overlooking players in key positions in the current group, as well as Harlequins’ Joe Marchant in the centres.

Lynagh, one of the biggest 10s to play the activity, looks closer at the outlook of Barrett and Carter together, while also considering Richie Mo’unga and the Crusaders.

Dagg talks the new rules, Warren Gatland at the Chiefs, Brodie Retallick, Corey Jane and much more.

Elsewhere, the trio chat Ardie Savea at No 8 for the Canes, All Black selection and the Highlanders. It’s a cracker!

