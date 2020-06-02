LISTEN: Will Greenwood podcast – Michael Johnson | Rugby Union News





Michael Johnson throughout the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games

Legendary sprinter Michael Johnson joins Will and Rupert to debate racism, Usain Bolt and Jonny May.

Johnson received 4 Olympic gold medals plus eight World Championship titles over 200 and 400 metres throughout his profession and is broadly considered one of many best sprinters ever.

While police and protesters throughout the US conflict over the dying of George Floyd, Johnson provides his views on the present political scenario within the USA and the duty athletes of stature have.

Now a profitable pundit, Johnson additionally runs the Michael Johnson Performance centre which goals to assist each athlete attain his or her full athletic potential, no matter age, gender, limitation, sport or pure potential.

He speaks about his centre and the way it has helped England winger Jonny May in addition to Harry Mallinder.

Johnson is a large fan of Usain Bolt and explains why he tried to persuade the Jamaican to run the 400m in addition to the 100m and 200m.

To take heed to all that and far more click on play above for the newest version of the Will Greenwood podcast!