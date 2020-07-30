LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast – Fight Camp special plus Anthony Joshua and Roy Jones Jr | Boxing News

We lag the scenes at Fight Camp – plus we have unique interviews with Anthony Joshua and Roy Jones Jr.

The reveal consists of the following:

  • Fabio Wardley promises to eliminate the preconception of his white- collar boxing background
  • Dalton Smith exposes his special cooking prepare for fight week
  • Jordan Gill discusses his battles with health problem over the in 2015
  • Reece Bellotti confesses he will require a profession finest efficiency to beat Gill
  • Sam Eggington thinks Cheeseman will not have the ability to outbox him over twelve rounds
  • Ted Cheeseman states he has actually managed his addicting character in the develop- up



