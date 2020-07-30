LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast – Fight Camp special plus Anthony Joshua and Roy Jones Jr | Boxing News

Last Updated: 30/07/20 9: 29 am
We lag the scenes at Fight Camp – plus we have unique interviews with Anthony Joshua and Roy Jones Jr.
The reveal consists of the following:
- Fabio Wardley promises to eliminate the preconception of his white- collar boxing background
- Dalton Smith exposes his special cooking prepare for fight week
- Jordan Gill discusses his battles with health problem over the in 2015
- Reece Bellotti confesses he will require a profession finest efficiency to beat Gill
- Sam Eggington thinks Cheeseman will not have the ability to outbox him over twelve rounds
- Ted Cheeseman states he has actually managed his addicting character in the develop- up