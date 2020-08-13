LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast – Fight Camp special from ‘the bubble’ | Boxing News

By
Jasyson
-

Last Updated: 13/08/20 9:20 am

A Fight Camp special reporting from inside ‘the bubble’ with interviews from the fighters inside.

The reveal consists of the following:

  • Shannon Courtenay offering to offer her granny for 3 minute rounds
  • Felix Cash describes how he terribly required his ‘break out’ fight versus Jack Cullen
  • Zelfa Barrett confesses is best to remain on the ideal side of uncle and fitness instructor Pat
  • Eric Donovan insists he is peaking as a fighter at 35
  • Kieron Conway desires a rematch with Ted Cheeseman to end all the dispute
  • Dave Allen swears to KO Fabio Wardley and hopes the British title will be at stake



