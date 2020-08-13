LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast – Fight Camp special from ‘the bubble’ | Boxing News

Last Updated: 13/08/20 9: 20 am
A Fight Camp special reporting from inside ‘the bubble’ with interviews from the fighters inside.
Listen or subscribe on:
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Spreaker
The reveal consists of the following:
- Shannon Courtenay offering to offer her granny for 3 minute rounds
- Felix Cash describes how he terribly required his ‘break out’ fight versus Jack Cullen
- Zelfa Barrett confesses is best to remain on the ideal side of uncle and fitness instructor Pat
- Eric Donovan insists he is peaking as a fighter at 35
- Kieron Conway desires a rematch with Ted Cheeseman to end all the dispute
- Dave Allen swears to KO Fabio Wardley and hopes the British title will be at stake