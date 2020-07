TikTok is so wild, man!

This song by SALES, Renee, was released in 2013 – but it’s gone viral on the app THIS YEAR!

This isn’t the type of tune that radio would likely play, making this exposure even more amazing and important!

This is sweet lo fi pop!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE for more music from SALES!

