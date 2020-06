The Jonas Brothers need to start promoting this new song of theirs! IT IS SO DAMN GOOD!

The fellas are typical in love and happy and this song reflects that!

It also sounds so different and we love to notice it! Trying something new plus it paid off!!!

This reminds of Rihanna’s Four Five Seconds, another favorite song.

Check out Five More Minutes above!

