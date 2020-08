It’s a bit odd to have 2 males sing this tune together– and we enjoy it!

Camilo and Pablo Alborán have actually collaborated for a power Latino pop midtempo bop! This is a tune to slow dance to (with your quarantine partner)!

So charming!

Check out El Mismo Aire above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Camilo!

And CLICK HERE to take a look at more from Pablo Alborán!