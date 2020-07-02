Listen To This: That Special Kind!

More and extra Black artists are making an influence in nation music! Correction. It appears to be principally males! Where are the women?

Grrrrr!

From Darius Rucker and Kane Brown to Lil Nas X and extra not too long ago BRELAND, we’re loving this faces and voices and songs!

And now there’s additionally Shy Carter – and he’s making fairly the splash!

Good Love simply screams radio smash!

It’s a tune that each men and women can get into!

It’s not about vehicles or weapons or God. It’s deeper than that.

There’s an actual soulfulness to this tune! Love it!

So stunning!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to take heed to extra music from Shy Carter!