Listen To This: Testify! – Perez Hilton

This is so highly effective! Trey Songz launched a brand new track impressed by present occasions referred to as 2020 Riots: How Many Times. Not solely is it very well timed, however it’s so nice!

It’s acquired a vibe (and probably a pattern) of the enduring Lean On Me by Bill Withers.

You will likely be singing together with the choir!

This is therapeutic!

So stunning!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to take heed to extra music from Trey Songz!