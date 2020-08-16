Listen To This: Still No Rest!

We have actually understood Orville Peck for a long time. The strange masked Canadian crooner. But his music never ever resonated with us– previously.

The alt-country vocalist has actually turned into his individual and his music has actually grown.Matured His brand-new output this year is on an entire other level!

ENJOYING his brand-new EP. A standout track is No Glory In The West, which seems like traditional Johnny Cash.

If that’s your thing, inspect it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Orville Peck!