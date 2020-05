We’ve been a fan of Mallrat for a lot of yr – and it’s been stunning to comply with her profession!

She’s grown, matured, experimented and developed her sound and thru all of it remained constantly nice!

Nobody’s Home is a collaboration with Basenji and it’s the “cool pop” she’s identified for. Also a heaping dose of dreamy and escapism.

This looks like a mirage of a post-corona world!

Listen above!

Then CLICK HERE to take heed to extra music from Mallrat!