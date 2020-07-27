Listen To This: Making Dad Proud!

This is achingly lovely! And effective!
Canadian favorite Scott Helman composed a splendid tune in remembrance of his dad, who died in 2015.
Turning discomfort into a classic masterpiece. Something deeply individual yet universal.
Such accurate and wise lyrics. Beautiful tunes. Exquisite production. THE STRINGS !!!!!
This is a should listen! And the video is … wow. Just enjoy above!
Really hoping Scott Helman can explode this year! He deserves it!
CLICK HERE to listen to more music from him!
