We are caring this Stevie Nicks sound making a renaissance in music!

Miley Cyrus provided us dance Stevie with her brand-new single and Lucie Silvas is providing us romantic and magical Stevie in Black Jeans

This will make you twirl and wan na listen to Fleetwood Mac!

Magical!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Lucie Silvas!