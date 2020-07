This is the greatest song Ty Dolla $ign has ever released!

He’s dipping his toe in to a global dance sound. This sounds like it had been produced by Kanye West. In fact, it features Kanye! And several other collaborators too – FKA twigs and Skrillex.

Ego Death is fire! Kanye isn’t even annoying with this! However, lyrically he is very hypocritical!

