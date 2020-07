Peach Tree Rascals is a band, but they’re better described as a collective.

The all-dude ensemble features many singers. And their sound is so ’90s alternative pop!

LOVE THIS!

We hope their song Mariposa becomes a big hit!

If you dig Benee’s Supalonely, then you will really enjoy this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Peach Tree Rascals!