The more we listen from Blu DeTiger— the more we desire MORE!

Rock is dead, however option is flourishing! And that’s what she’s serving!

This is someplace ideal in the middle of indie pop and indie dance! Plus, she plays the bass and it will reel you in on In My Head!

This resembles the supreme roller skating tune!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Blu DeTiger!