This hits the intestine!!

Donna Missal‘s Girl is taking us again to the 12 months 2001 and Nikka Costa‘s sensible album Everybody Got Their Something.

This is soul, pop, blues, confessional, uncooked and so fantastic and sensible!

Simple manufacturing. Stunning melody and nice lyrics. And what a voice!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to hearken to extra music from Donna Missal!